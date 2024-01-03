First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

LLY stock opened at $592.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $562.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

