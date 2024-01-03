First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.