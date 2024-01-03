First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.56. 911,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,081,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 101,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

