Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 77,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 753,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $31,924,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 33.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

