Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 3,900 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

