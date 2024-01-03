Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 7,800 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,749 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

