Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 8,400 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.6 %

WPC stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

