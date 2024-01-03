Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.95.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $391.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

