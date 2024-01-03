Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,878 shares of company stock valued at $65,933,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

