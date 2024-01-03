Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $4,402,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

