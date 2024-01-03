Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

