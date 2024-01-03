Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $249,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

