Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.1 %

NDAQ opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.