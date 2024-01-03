Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.61. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.21 and a 52-week high of $284.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

