Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

IR stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

