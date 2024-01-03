Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

