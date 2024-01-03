Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

