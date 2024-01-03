Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after purchasing an additional 833,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

