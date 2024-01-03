Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 1.5 %

Garmin stock opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.