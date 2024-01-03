Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 300 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

