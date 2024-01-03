Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

