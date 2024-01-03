Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,100 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

