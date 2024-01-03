Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

