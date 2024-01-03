Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 805,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Forward Air stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $121.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

