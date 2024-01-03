Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

