Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Frankly Stock Up 10.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.
Frankly Company Profile
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
