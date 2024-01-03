Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). 68,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 171,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10. The company has a market capitalization of £136.61 million, a PE ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.