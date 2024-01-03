Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 33,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $239,317.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,866,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,342,940.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,102 shares of company stock valued at $451,224. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Funko by 166.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

