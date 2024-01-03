FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 3.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

