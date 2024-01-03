FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Cut by Analyst

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

