FY2024 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $113.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,796,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

