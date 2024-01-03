Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 204.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $437.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

