GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Up 1.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €37.69 ($41.42) and last traded at €37.69 ($41.42). 187,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($40.77).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.64.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
