Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.64 million, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

