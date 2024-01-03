Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $32,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

