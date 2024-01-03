Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 2,731 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

