GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 88.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GoPro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $519.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.