Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Great Thunder Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
