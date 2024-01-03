GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 3.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 59,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 257,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GP. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.



