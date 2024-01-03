Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
GCAAF stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
