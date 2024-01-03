Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,548,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Haitian International stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Haitian International has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Haitian International

Read More

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

