Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 711,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 160,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

