Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,700 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

