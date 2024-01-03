Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,700 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.48.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

