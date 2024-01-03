Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,700 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %

LEGN opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

