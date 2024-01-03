Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.8 %

FOX stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

