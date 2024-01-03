Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.03 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 314.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEX opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

