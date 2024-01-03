Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,500 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.