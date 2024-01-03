Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,073,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,739,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after buying an additional 261,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

