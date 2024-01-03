Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

